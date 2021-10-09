Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, October 9, 2021

Showers around this weekend

Credit: WTVR - Scripps
Duration: 00:54s 0 shares 1 views

Showers around this weekend
Showers around this weekend
It will be an unsettled weekend with some showers around the region

WATER LEVELS UP TO A FOOT ABOVENORMAL.A LEFTOVER SHOWEROR TWO IS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY,MAINLY IN EASTERN VA.HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MIDO TUPPER70S.TUESDAY WILL BE MAINLY DRY,BUT A PASSING DISTURBANCE MAYCAUSE AN ISOLATED SHOWER IN ACOUPLE OF SPOTS.HIGHS WILLBE AROUND 80.SKIES WILL BEPARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WEDNESDAYTHROUGH FRIDAY.IT WILL BE WARMER WITH HIGHS INTHELOWER 80S.

Related news coverage

Unsettled weekend

Unsettled weekend

WTVR - Scripps

There will be the chance of showers both days this weekend

Advertisement

More coverage

Sunrise weather forecast

Sunrise weather forecast

WLEX-TV LEX18

After days of soggy and stormy weather it looks like Mother Nature is going to cut us some slack heading into the weekend... and..