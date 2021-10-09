Showers around this weekend

It will be an unsettled weekend with some showers around the region
It will be an unsettled weekend with some showers around the region
WATER LEVELS UP TO A FOOT ABOVENORMAL.A LEFTOVER SHOWEROR TWO IS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY,MAINLY IN EASTERN VA.HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MIDO TUPPER70S.TUESDAY WILL BE MAINLY DRY,BUT A PASSING DISTURBANCE MAYCAUSE AN ISOLATED SHOWER IN ACOUPLE OF SPOTS.HIGHS WILLBE AROUND 80.SKIES WILL BEPARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WEDNESDAYTHROUGH FRIDAY.IT WILL BE WARMER WITH HIGHS INTHELOWER 80S.
After days of soggy and stormy weather it looks like Mother Nature is going to cut us some slack heading into the weekend... and..