Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High, 'Way Off Track' For Curbing Climate Change

The news was issued in a report from the U.N.

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Oct.

25.

The WMO report revealed that in 2020, carbon levels rose to an unprecedented 413.2 parts per million .

The rise in carbon emissions is higher than the average over the past decade.

Despite a near-complete shutdown of movement and economic output in many nations during the initial months of the pandemic.

The WMO Secretary-General stated that the rise in emissions levels is "far in excess" of the levels confirmed during the Paris Agreement.

We are way off track.

, Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, via Reuters.

We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life, Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General, via Reuters.

Global leaders expressed both hope and skepticism about the upcoming climate talks to be held in Glasgow.

It is going to be very, very tough this summit, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, via Reuters.

I am very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it is touch and go, it is very, very difficult, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, via Reuters.

But I think it can be done, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, via Reuters.

In a sign of the importance of curbing carbon emissions, Germany announced that outgoing Prime Minister Angela Merkel will attend the Glasgow climate talks.

Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil producer, also recently committed to "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.

Economists polled by Reuters agreed that the cost of transitioning to green energy is significantly less than the cost of inaction