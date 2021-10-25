Facebook Whistleblower Appears Before UK Parliament

Facebook Whistleblower , Appears Before UK Parliament.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen is providing evidence and new revelations to UK politicians regarding Facebook's inner workings.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen is providing evidence and new revelations to UK politicians regarding Facebook's inner workings.

BBC reports that Haugen's appearance comes amid fine-tuning of the UK's proposed Online Safety Bill.

The bill will put in place new rules that apply to big social networks.

MP Damian Collins, the chair of the committee, said the bill, "will establish a new era of regulation for tech platforms which will make them accountable".

Haugen reportedly left Facebook earlier this year, taking thousands of documents when she did so.

Haugen then leaked those documents to the 'Wall Street Journal.'.

Her allegations against Facebook have led to her invitation to testify before politicians and regulators around the world.

Her allegations against Facebook have led to her invitation to testify before politicians and regulators around the world.

Those allegations include that the social media giant is aware of its role in inciting violence all around the world.

According to the BBC, the latest leaks reinforce the idea that pressure is mounting on policy makers around the world to take action and regulate social media.

Unquestionably, Facebook could be investing more resources into making the platform safer.

They have made a series of choices to prioritize profits over people.

Right now there's no company in the world that has as much power as Facebook, and as little transparency, Frances Haugen, via BBC.

Facebook has previously denied many of the allegations leveled as a result of the initial reporting by 'Wall Street Journal'.