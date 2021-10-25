Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap After Hertz Says It Will Buy Electric Vehicles

According to CNBC, the car rental company is ordering 100,000 of Tesla's vehicles to be delivered by 2022.

As a result, Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap on Oct.

25, joining the ranks of other heavy hitters such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.

Shares hit over $1,028 during midday trading.

The deal with Hertz will reportedly garner $4.2 billion for Tesla.

According to 'Bloomberg,' it's the largest-ever purchase of electric vehicles.

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection during the height of the pandemic over a year ago.

CNBC reports that investors from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management said they would take over the company.

According to 'Bloomberg,' the electric vehicles will be available to customers in America and parts of Europe within the next 14 months.

