Burning Container Ship Spews Toxic Gas Off Canada's Pacific Coast

NBC reports that sixteen crew members have been evacuated from a burning container ship off the Pacific coast of Canada.

An "emergency zone" has been set up for one nautical mile around the burning ship as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The Canadian Coast Guard reportedly said that the Zim Kingston ship is expelling toxic gas ... ... but there is "no safety risk" to people on land.

The ship was reportedly en route to Vancouver when it caught fire late on October 24.

The Canadian Coast Guard reportedly said that 10 containers were burning and the fire was continuing to spread.

The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas.

Currently there is no safety risk to people on shore, however the situation will continue to be monitored, Canadian Coast Guard, via BBC.

According to NBC, two of the containers were carrying around 57 tons of xanthates, a chemical often used in mining.

Canadian officials said they were working with U.S. counterparts to track 40 containers that fell overboard.

On October 22, the Zim Kingston reported that it had run into rough weather west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.