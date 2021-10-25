Biden Says Meeting With Manchin 'Went Well'

Biden Says , Meeting With Manchin, 'Went Well'.

CBS News reports that President Joe Biden met with Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer over the weekend.

CBS News reports that President Joe Biden met with Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer over the weekend.

CBS News reports that President Joe Biden met with Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer over the weekend.

The Democrats are trying to reach an agreement on the president's social spending plan.

Biden told reporters Monday that there are "some things to work out but it went well.".

Manchin reportedly believes that the framework on a spending package will come together sometime this week.

Biden's initial plan had a price tag of $3.5 trillion, a figure that was contested by Manchin and fellow moderate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

The plan initially included paid family leave, free community college and the expansion of Medicare.

At a town hall hosted by CNN, Biden claimed Manchin is against free college and expanded Medicare.

.

Biden remained optimistic that Democrats could reach an agreement on framework soon.

Agreements on the plan's framework would allow the House to hold an official vote on the bill.

It has already cleared the Senate