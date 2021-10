PG&E discusses how to prepare for power outages during the storm

This series of winter storms throughout the Bay Area and the PG&E service area has caused 400,000 people to lose their power over the last 24-48 hours including nearly 5,000 people in Kern County.

Although most people's power has been restored it’s left many wondering how to best prepare for a storm.

For those who are at home, there are several important things to keep in mind.