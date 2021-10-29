Driving around roads in Norwell, Cohasset and Scituate offer reminders of the ferocious wind from Wednesday's storm, with trees still down on power lines.

Mass. South Shore communities clean-up after nor'easter; 'This was the worst'

This is the kind of damage crews aredealing with this tree trunk hangsuspended in the power lines over claproad in situate Janice.

And AlanCangemi heard it snap around two a.m.Wednesday.

Then the lights went out.They lost four trees themselves and sayin 30 years of storms, nothing has comeclose to the other night.

This was theworst, much worse.

This was the worstyet.

The sustained winds much longerthan anything we've ever had, roaring.I mean it was loud all over situateNorwell and Cohasset reminders of thatferocious wind crews are still removingtrees.

Power crews trying to fix thewires they took out with them when theyfell.

It was like a war zone here.

Theycouldn't get anywhere.

All the streetswere blocked from wires from branchesfrom trees.

This is the sound of thesouth shore.

If you're lucky enough tohave a generator and gas to run it.

Thelights are on, it's shaw's in Cohasset,but the walk through the parking lot ispretty dark.

So many businesses inthese towns are still without power,but there are signs of restoration.This is Washington Street in Hanoverearly this evening.

A couple of hourslater, the lights were back on thiscommercial corridor.

But for the mostpart, driving around here is stilltreacherous.

Street lights and trafficlights are still out on many majorroutes.

Back roads are even darkerand many south shore schools are closedagain tomorrow.

You'll find a full liston the bottom of your screen nationalgrid now estimates it will likely belate saturday night before power isfully restored for residents here.

