All American S04E02 I Ain't Goin' Out Like That

All American 4x02 "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - TAKING CONTROL - The gang celebrates a birthday, but not everyone is happy about it.

As Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) relationship grows stronger, Olivia struggles with the rift between Billy (Taye Diggs) and Spencer.

Jordan's (Michael Evans Behling) buried feelings come to the surface leaving his and Billy's relationship strained.

Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) is trying to come to terms with his football career but is hopeful when he goes to see a new doctor.

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss.

(402).

Original airdate 11/01/2021.