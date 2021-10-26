Fact or Fiction: Woman suing Kellogg’s for lack of strawberries in Pop-Tarts?
Fact or Fiction: Woman suing Kellogg’s for lack of strawberries in Pop-Tarts?

A story you may have seen claims a woman is suing Kellogg’s because she claims there aren't enough strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts.

It's true.

A New York woman has filed a $5 million class-action lawsuit.