Santorini during lockdowns: Quiet, uncrowded & beautiful

The impact of a Covid lockdown has already been dramatic for a destination that relies on tourism for 90% of its income.

In Santorini's case, the lockdown came as a double blow as the island had recently begun to open its hotels and restaurants all year round.

During this enforced isolation only Santorini residents were allowed on the island.

Guests from the mainland had to return home and no new tourists were allowed in.

The drastic shutdown worked, however.

Not one case of the potentially deadly disease was diagnosed on Santorini.