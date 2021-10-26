Amazon Is Reportedly Developing a Clubhouse Competitor

According to The Verge, the company's new app is codenamed "Project Mic.".

Its goal is to essentially reinvent radio by allowing anyone to make and distribute a live show.

In addition to the app, listeners will be able to tune in via Amazon Music, Audible, Twitch and devices equipped with Alexa.

Amazon's music catalog will be available to creators to construct their programs. .

Apple, Spotify and Sonos are also developing content within the digital radio space.

The live audio trend was made popular by Clubhouse, though the app is more social network-oriented than a provider of other audio content.

Additionally, it doesn't currently allow users to play music from major artists on the app.

Amazon's app will also be optimized for the car, but they'll have to compete with Spotify, which already has a daily morning show called 'The Get Up.'.

Furthermore, Spotify recently launched Car Thing, a voice-controlled device for the app