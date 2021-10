Infantry Day: Indian soldiers beat back Pakistani invaders | October 27th history | Oneindia News

Army establishments across the country mark ‘Infantry Day’ on October 27th.

It is a day to pay homage to the thousands of infantry soldiers who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

This day is particularly remembered because in 1947 Indian soldiers defended Indian territory against Pakistani invasion.

#InfantryDay #Kashmir #IndiaPakistanWar