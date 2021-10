City of Corpus Christi optimistic about forming new health district City of Corpus Christi optimistic about forming new health district

{***6 OPEN SHORT**}{***2-SHOT**}THANKS FOR JOINING US, I’M TPASIMON.AND I’M KATIA URIARTE, IT’SBEEN ONE WEEK SINCE THE CORPUSCHRISTI CITY COUNCIL VOTED INFAVOR OF ENDINITG S PARTNERSHIPWITH THE CITY/COUNTY HEALTHDISTRICT.{***TURN PAT TO FULL SHOT**}TODAY THE CITY COUNCIL GOT ANUPDATE ON EFFORTS TO CREATE ACITY R HUNEALTH DISTRICT.{***DBL BOX**}ANDREW CHRISTIANSEN WAS ATTHAT MEETI.HE JOINS US IN THE STUDIO WITHMORE ON THAT{***WX PLASMA**}"I GOT THE OPPORTUNITY TO LKTATO A FEW COUNCIL MEMBERS ANDMAYOR PAULETTE GUAJARDO.

THEYTELL ME THEY WANT TO REASSURECORPUS CHRISTI RESIDENTS THATTHIS SPLIT WILL HELP THE CITYBETTER SERVE THEIR RESIDENTS."{***PKG**}{***SOT FULL**}Mayor Paulette Guajardo- CorspuChristi :"We are partners withthe county.

We are partnerswith them."IT’S AN ISSUE OF PUBLICHEALTH..THE CITY WITHDRAWINGFROM THE HEALTH DIRISTCTADECISION CORPUS CHRISTI MAYORPAULETTE GUAJARDO SAYS WILL HAVEAN UPDEDAT BUSINESS MODEL{* *SOT FULL**}Mayor Paulette Guajardo:"We area 1.2 billion lldoorganization.

A 40 year oldbusiness model doesn’t go whitthat."DISTRICT 3 COUNCIL MEMBER ROLANDBARRERA SAYS CHIEF EXECUVETISFROM ONE OF THE HOSPITAL STEYSMSHAVE ALREADY REACHED OUT TO BEPARTNERS WITH THE CITY.{***SOT FULL**}ROLAND BARRERA/"I’m realexcited about all the enthusiasmthat the community has alreadyreached out indicating that y,hewe believe there’s a beerttmodel and we want to help youput it together."DISTRICT 4 COUNCILMAN GREG SMITHTELLS US HE’S BEEN HEARINGPOSITIVE REACTIONS FROM TYCIRESIDES.NT{***SOT FULL**}Greg Smith/Councilman- District4 They’re more comfortableknowing that the servicewisstill be provided in the City,by the City, so there’ascomfort level there."REPRESENTATIVES FROM OTHERHEALTH ENTITIES DURING PUBCLICOMMENT SAY THEY’REFF OERINGTHEIR SUPPORT FOR A SEPARATECITY HEALTH DEPARTME.NT{***SOT FULL**}"Brey placing an unworkablejoint structure, you’ll bebetter able to define through aclearer business model who sresponsible for what servicesd anto hold them accountab."le{***WX PLASMA**}"COUNCIL MEMBER BARRERA ANDMAYOR PAULETTE GUAJARDO THEYWILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELYWITH COUNTY OFFICIALS DURINGTHIS TRANSSION.

REPORTING INSTUDIO, ANDREW CHRISTIANSEN,KRIS6 NEWS{***OTS**}THE CITY’S VOTE TO SPLIFRTTHE CITY/COUNTY HEALTH DISTRICTIS ON THE AGENDA FOR TOMORROW ’COMMISSIONER’S COURT MEETING.ACCORDING TO THEIR POSTEDAGENDA, COMMISSIONERS WILLDISCUSS ALTERNATIVES