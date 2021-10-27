Valkyrie Racing Reveals its Ice Challenge 356

Valkyrie Racing’s upcoming ‘Project 356 World Rally’ ice challenge has hit the perfect trifecta when it comes to extreme.

From racer and philanthropist Renee Brinkerhoff who is spearheading the completion of her 7th continent of endurance racing, coupled with a humanitarian effort to combat child trafficking -- to Jason de Carteret, famed world-record holder in polar exploration, serving as her navigator (with more than 50 expeditions under his belt) -- and finally, to the completely re-engineered 1956 Porsche 356A vintage vehicle that has been transformed with solar panels and a crevasse bar to sympathetically traverse Antarctica’s challenging terrain and withstand the severe weather conditions.

The impending 356-mile ice trek, scheduled to begin December 5, 2021, will mark the conclusion of a near 20,000-mile commitment to pursue the ultimate endeavor by one woman, one car and one global mission to end child trafficking.