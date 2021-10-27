Hinds County supervisor questions election commission spending

Hinds County Election Commission Chairwoman Toni Johnson comes under fire from Supervisor David Archie.

One hinds county supervisor is raisingquestions about how the electioncommission is spending tax dollars.Yeah.

District to supervisor.

DavidArchie showed up in today's commissionmeeting with documents in hand.

Archieasked why they spend more than $8,000for a luncheon and a training sessionin February and March.

Archie asked fordocumentation for how the money wasspent.

Commission members so theydidn't have any paperwork.

It lookslike there was a lump sum of severalthings put together.

But I got to getsome information on what he's talkingabout so I'm not sure at this time, I'mnot sure exactly what what the issue is,but we'll go back and look as we said,Yeah, Election Commission chair Tonyjohnson says Archie and other membersof the hinds County board ofsupervisors signed off on theexpenditures that Archie raisedquestions aboutmm