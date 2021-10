Hinds County Sheriff Debate

JACKSON SEES AN ONGOINGSURGE IN MURDERS ANDVIOLENT CRIME...THE NOVEMBER D 2NSPECIAL ELECTION IS BEG INHELD FOLLOWING THEUNTIMELY DEATH OF SHERIFFLEE NCVAE THIS SUMMER.

..8 OF THE 13 LOOKING TO LEADMISSISSIPPI'S MO STPOPULOUS COUNTY APPEAREDAT TUESDAY NIGHT'S DEBE ATAT JACKSON STATEUNIVERSITY.

..EYTH SHARED WITHCITIZENS IN ATTENDANCETHEIR TEEXNSIVEBACKGROUND AS LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICERS.

..MANY WITH TIME SERVEDBOTH OTHE N HINDS COUNTYDEPARTMENT, AND THEJACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENTTHE CANDIDATES FAC ESQUESTIONS ON A WIDE VARIETYOF TOPICS...EVERYTHINGFROM THEIR APPROACH TOCOMBATING VIOLENCE,DEALING WITH THECONDITIONS AT THE HINDSCOUNTY DETENTION CENTER,AND THE IMPACT CRIMES IHAVING ON BUSINESS IN THECAPITOL CITY...THEY COLLECTIVELY T PUFORWARD A VARIETY OF PLANSON HOW TO OPERATE THESHERIFF'S OFFICE MOVINGFORWARDTHE CANDIDATES ARECALLING FOR A FOCUS ON BOTHDATA DRIVEN, AND COMMUNITYPOLICING.

..GETTING FELONS AND GUNSOFF THE STREETS.

..MORE TRANSPARENCY IN THESHERIFF'S OFFICE...SOCITIZENS UNDERSTAND THESCOPE OF CRIME LAWENFORCEMENT IS DEALINGWITH.

..THEY ALSO SAY THERE'S ANEED TO ADDRESS A LAE RGBACKLOG OF OUTSTANDINGWARRAN, TSA DESIRE TO HAVEBETTER CONNECTIONS WH ITTHE COMMUNITY CHURCHES ANDOTHER GROUPS, AND SOMECANDIDATES ARE ALSOCALLING FOR A NEW JAIL...THE CANDIDATES TAKINGQUESTIONS DIRECTLY FM ROJACKSON STATE STUDENTSSERVING AS MODERATORS, WHOUNDERSTAND THEASSIGNMENT...<JUST SEE WHERE THEY'RE AT,ASFAR AS HELPING OURCOMMUNITY, AND JUSTLOWERING CRIME RATES ANDJUST