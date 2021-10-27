FDA supports Pfizer vaccine for kids, ages 5-11

An FDA advisory panel is recommending pediatric doses of Pfizer's vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.
But the decision does not mean kids can start getting the shots right away.
ABC's Faith Abubey explains what happens next.
California health leaders are preparing for the potential vaccination of children as young as 5.
Here's what you need to know in order to plan for the usage of the Pfizer vaccine for your kids aged 5 through 11 across the state..