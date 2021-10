FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5 FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5

CCVAINE APPROVED FOR YOUNGERCHILDREN.

A PANEL OF EXPERTSWITH THE F-D-A HAS RULED THATKIDS AS YOUNG AS*FIVE, SHOULDBE ALLOWED TO GET*PFIZER'SVERSION OF THE VACCINE.

WMAR-2NEWS ERIN MACPHERSON JOINS USLIVE THIS MORNING WITH WHAT'NEXT ON THAT PROCESS- ER?INTHE FDA TYPICALLY FOLLOWS THEADVICE FROM THIS ADVISORYCOMMITTEE.

NOW IT'S UP TO THEFDA TO MAKE A FINAL DECISIONON THE VACCINE FOR THIS EAGGROUP.

WE'RE EXPECTING ADECISION FROM THE THEM IN THENEXT FEW DAYS AND THEN NEXTWEEK THE CDC WILL VOTE WHETHERTO RECOMMEND IT.

IF THAT DOESHAPPEN - THESE VACCINES WOULDBE AVAILABLE EARLY NEXT MONTH.THE FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTED17- TO - 0 WITH ONE PERSONHO WABSTAINED.

THEY WERE IN FAVOROF APPROVING THE COVID VACCEINFOR KIDS 5-11 UNDER ERGENCYMEUSE.

IF AUTHORIZED BY THE FDA- IT'S THE SAME VACCINE ADUSLTGET, JUST SMALLER.

EACH DOSE -10 MICRO GRAMS WHICH IS ATHIRD OF THE SIZE USED FORANYONE OVER 12.

STILL TWODOSES, 21 DAYS APART.

RIGHTNOW, MARYLAND IS PREPARING...GETTING READY TO STARTVACCINATING THE MORE THAN 500-THOUSAND CHILDREN WHO WILL BEELIGIBLE FOR THE SHOT ONCETHIS THE FDA AND CDC MAKE THEFIN CALALL.

.

State officialshave begun placing orders for180,000 pfizer doses workingin partnership with pharmacy,school systems... the wreillbe a wide range of options dwe will providing additionalupdates to make sure pantshave all the info they ndeePFIZER'S DATA SHOWED A STRGONANTIBODY RESPONSE IN KIDS-AND IS NEARLY 91 PNTEREFFECTIVE AGAINST SYMPTOMICATCOVID-19 IN THE 5-11 AEGROUP.

THERE IS A RA RKREFOR THIS GROUP OF INFLAMMATIONOF THE HEART MUSCLE - A SHORTLIVED SIDE EFFECT.

EXPERTS SAYTHE RISK OF COVID-19 IS MUCHHIGHER IF ENOUGH OF THE VIRUSIS CIRCULATING.

RIGHT NOWPFIZER IS THE ONLY COMPANY TOREQUEST EMERGENCYAUTHORIZATION USE FOR THISYOUNGER POPULATION.

FOR WMAR-2NEWS, IM EMAC.AND EXPERTS ARE ALREADYTHINKING ABOUT WHEN