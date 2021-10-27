Winter could bring spike in natural gas prices

Turning up the heat this winter could lead to a spike in natural gas prices and potentially lower supplies, reports CNN’s Matt Egan.
Prices are already up 130% this year.
Turning up the heat this winter could lead to a spike in natural gas prices and potentially lower supplies, reports CNN’s Matt Egan.
Prices are already up 130% this year.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Republic of Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the..
Gas Prices Continue To Rise , as Global Energy Crisis Shows No Sign of Slowing.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in..