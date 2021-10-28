I Was An Accountant - Now I'm An Adult Model | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

JAZMYNE DAY has spent nearly $40,000 on surgeries to transform herself from trainee accountant to an overly enhanced online model.

Overweight and miserable with her job back in Wales, Jazymne decided she needed to change everything about her life.

She told Truly: “I’d never felt so unsexy and unwomanly.

I was either going to go down one route, where I had no future, or I needed to change everything.” After quitting her job, she had a breast enhancement, upping her size to a 32N, and followed it up with a Brazilian butt lift, new teeth and a stringent exercise routine.

When a friend suggested she set up an OnlyFans account to flaunt her new body, she found posting pictures of herself online boosted her confidence, and was soon earning more in a month than she did in a year as an accountant.

Jazmyne said: “I found it very empowering - for the first time I was making money and I was able to do it my way.” Now based in Las Vegas, Jazmyne’s moved on to creating professional content for her own website and is branching out into fitness, with no plans to return to her old life in finance, saying: “I still can’t believe when I look at the old photos of me just how different I was.” https://www.instagram.com/jazdaymedia/ www.Jazmyneday.fans https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgf5yXmlnxjfGTkUIMWGSnQ