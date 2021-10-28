U.S. Issues First Passport With ‘X’ Gender Marker

The US State Department issues the first ever American passport with an "X" gender marker.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The US State Department issues the first ever American passport with an "X" gender marker.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The first-ever gender-neutral passport has been issued on “momentous day” for non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming..
The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the..