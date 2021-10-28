'Queen of the Universe' Judges On Making Drag Queen Pop Stars

Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, and Graham Norton exclusively tell EW how 'Queen of the Universe' will mold drag queen pop stars.
Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, and Graham Norton exclusively tell EW how 'Queen of the Universe' will mold drag queen pop stars.
Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" is one for the ages.
Vanessa Williams and Leona Lewis are lending their singing skills to a new competition. The stars will join RuPaul’s Drag Race..