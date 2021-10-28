Record holiday spending expected this year

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping sales will reach a record of between $843 and $859 billion.

AND A TRUCKER SHORTAGEARE MAKING IT HARDER FORRETAILERS TO GET PRODUCTS ONSTORE SHELVES.THAT’S WHY EXPERTS ARE TELLINGUS TO SHOP SOON.{***SOT FULL**}Larry Gunori/Owner, House ofHoliday"Christmas gifts and toys.They’re going to be shortsupplied.

So you’re goi toneed to buy a little earliernd ahelp Santa out."{***VO