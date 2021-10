Concerns whether Glasgow is ready to host Cop26 conference

There are concerns whether Glasgow is ready to host the Cop26 conference with the city hosting hundreds of attendees from Monday.

Chris Mitchell, from GMB Convenor for Refuse and Cleansing, said Glasgow had been "completely let down", whilst First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted she refused to let the city be "talked down".

Report by Alibhaiz.

