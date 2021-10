Halloween festivities return to Hotel Congress

CONGRESS FOR ANOTHER HAUNTING.9 ON YOUR SIDES PERLA SHAHEENTELLS US ABOUT THIS YEAR'SPREPARATIONS FOR THE SPOOKIESTNIGHOF TT HE YEAR.COMING UP--- FOR ONE TUCSONTEEN BREAST CANCER AWARENESSPERLA SHAHEEN/ @PERLASHAHEENKGUN: "IT'S AN OLD MYTH THATHOTEL CONGRESS HAS BEENHAUNTED SINE C1934- WEHN AMAJOR FIRE BURNED EVERY ROOM,EXCEPT THIS ONE." EVERYWEEKEND IN OCTOBER - THIS ROOMIS USED FOR MEETINGS WITH THEADDE, ALSO KNOWN AS SEANCES.DAVID SLUTES // ENTERTAINMENTDIRECTOR AT HOTEL CONGRESS:"HE HAS A WHOLE TABLE AND ITMOVES, IT'S A WHOLE THING."THE SEANCE WAS CANCELLED STLAYEAR BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC..ALSO - THE HOTEL'S LEGENDARYHALLOWEEN PARTY WAS SCALEDDOWN FROM 3,000 TO 50 PEOPLE.DAVID SLUTES // ENTERTAINMENTDIRECTOR AT HOTEL CONGRESS:"THE COSTUME CONTESTS, THELIVE MUSIC, THE DANCING, A LOTOF THINGS WE JUST DI'DNT FEELCOMFORTABLE AT ALL LAST YEAR."IT WAS A MAJOR SHIFT FORTHOUSANDS WHO GO TO HOTELCONGRESS FOR THE SPOOKIESTNIGHT OF THE YEAR.

DAVID SLUTES // ENTERTAINMENT DIRECTOR AT HOTEL CONGRESS: "WE HAVE ABOUT THE BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY IN TOWN. HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT OUR SECOND BUSIEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR, TRADITIONALLY, THERE'S NEW YEARS EVE AND THERE'S HALLOWEEN." THIS YEAR - THE HOTEL BROUGHT BACK MOST OF IT'S FESTIVITIES