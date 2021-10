Hundreds participate in BPD's 4th Annual Hal-LAW-een event

Thursday evening trick or treaters had the right to remain “safe” while getting their candy thanks to the Bakersfield Police Department's Hal-LAW-een event.

OR TREATERS HAD THE RIGHTOTREMAIN "SAFE" WHILE GETTINGTHEIR CANDY--THAT THANKS TOBPD'S HAL-LAW-ENWEEVENT ..WHICH WAS HELD IN THEFORM OF AN OUTDOOR WALK-THROUGH THIS EVENING.23ABC'S KRISTIN VARTAN TAKES USINSIDE TONIGHT'S EVENT.WHILE THE PANDEMIC CONTINUESO TMAKE HALLOENWEPLANS A LITTLE BIT TRICKY--THEBAKERSFIELD POCEDEPARTMENT MAKING SURE KIDSSTILL GET THEIR TREATS.BPD AND THEIR COMMUNITY PARTNERSALL DRESSED UP FORTHEIR FOURTH ANNUAL HAL-LAW-WEEN EVENT THIS YEAR IN AFORM OF AN OUTDO WALORKTHROUGHTHURSDAYENINEV"LAST YEAR WE TRIED TO DO IT INTHE FORM OF A DRIVE-THRU, WHICHWAS NOT SUCCESSFUL IN THE WAY WEWEREOT NANTICIPATING AS MANY FOLKSCOMING OUT TO ATTENDUR OEVENT, AND SO IT HEAVILYIMPACTED THE STREETS.

I THINKTHE SILVERLINING IS THAT PEOPLE ACTUALLYWANTED TO ATTEND THEEVENT.

THAT BEING SAID, WEWANTED TO MAKE SURE WITH LT ASYEAR'S GREAT TURNOUT, WE WANTEDTO NOT IMPACT THESTREETS BUT STILL HAVE SOMETNGHIFOR OUR COMMUNIT" Y."AND AS YOU CAN SEE, QUITE THETURNOUT.

THE LINE FOR THISWALKTHROUGH EVENT WRAPPINGAROUND CITY HALL NOR."TH"THESE ARE MY NIECES AND MYDAUGHTER.

SHE'S DRESSED ASBAKERSFIELD PD."OFF CAM: "ARE YOU GUYS EXCITED?"KIDS: "YEAH!"OFF CAM: WHAT ARE YOU MOSTEXCITED ABOUT?"THE CANDY!"MELISSA GOMEZ AND HER FAMILYWERE SOME OF THE BAKERSFIELDWHO WERE WILLING TO BRAVE E THLONG LINE FOR THE CANDYAND BOOTHS DECKED OUT WITHJACK-O-LANTERNS ANDSCARECROWS.ACCORDING TO ORTIZ, ANYWHEREFROM 1500 TO 1800 HAVE TO THEEVENT PRE-PANDEMIC WHEN IT WASHELD AT THE BAKERSFIELDPOLICE DEPARTMENT."WE JUST GET TO ENGAGE WITH OURCOMMUNITY ANGIVEDSOMETHING BACK WITHOUT ANY REALCRISIS MOMENT--ANDE BCOMMUNITY MEMBERS TOGETHER.

IT'SSOMETHING FUNTHAT OUR EMPLOYEES AND THEIRFAMILIES OUT TOO."IN BAKERSFIELD KRISTIN VARTAN23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.THOSE HALLOWEEN FESTIVITESCONT