Aryan Khan gets bail, SRK greets his legal team for court victory

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a drug probe case which was levelled against him by the NCB.

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days.

