A group of Democratic lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to enact emergency protections for gray wolves in the U.S. West.

Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ONCAPITOL HILL ARE CALLING ON ETHBIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ENACTEMERGENCY PROTECTIONS FOR GRAYWOLVES IN THE WEST... IT'S INRESPONSE TO LAWS IN MONTAANAND IDAHO THAT MAKE IT EASRIETO KILL THE PREDATORS.

NEARLYTWO DOZEN SENATORS ASKED THEINTERIOR SECRETARY TO SHIELDWOVLES FROM BEING KILLED FOR240 DAYS WHILE*PERMANENTPROTECTIONS ARE CONSIDERED.IDAHO'S WOLF MANAGEMENT BILLWENT INTO EFFECT THIS JULY --ALLOWING ANYONE WITH A WOLFHUNTING TAG TO KL ILUNLIMITED NUMBER OF WOLVES.

ITALSO GETS RID OF RESTRICTISONON*HOW THE WOLVES CAN