Nasdaq 100 Movers: SBUX, TEAM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%.
Year to date, Atlassian registers a 89.9% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%.
Year to date, Atlassian registers a 89.9% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%.
Year to date, Atlassian registers a 89.9% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Starbucks, trading down 7.4%.
Starbucks is lower by about 2.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Amazon.
Om, trading down 4.1%, and Verisign, trading up 3.7% on the day.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..