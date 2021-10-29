Friday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: ARIS, NHF

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Aris Water Solutions, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Donald C.

Templin purchased 76,923 shares of ARIS, for a cost of $13.00 each, for a total investment of $999,999.

So far Templin is in the green, up about 10.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.39.

Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A is trading off about 1.7% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Templin in the past twelve months.

And at Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Executive Vice President Dustin David Norris who purchased 5,780 shares for a cost of $14.87 each, for a trade totaling $85,949.

Before this latest buy, Norris made one other purchase in the past year, buying $174,875 shares at a cost of $13.99 each.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday.

So far Norris is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.18.