Adaptable mini car that can park virtually anywhere

City Transformer’s CT1 is a mini car designed for urban and inner-city mobility.

It allows drivers to transform their car in real time to adjust for changing road conditions.

The car can adapt by changing its width - expanding or contrasting as needed.

The CT1 has a top speed of 56 mph and can be purchased for just around $18,550.

Transcript: Urban mobility transformed.

City Transformer CT1 is an all-electric mini car.

Designed to adapt to multiple inner-city roads by adjusting its width in real time.

CT1 is a little wider than 3 feet allowing it to virtually park anywhere.

The mini car has a 0-31 mph acceleration time of 5 seconds with a top speed of 56 mph.

It can charge 80% in 30-minutes and has a range of 112 miles when fully charged.

City Transformer is offering the CT1 online for $18,550