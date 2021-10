Friday Night Hits Week 10: Highlights Part 1

GOOD EVENING,ND A WELCOME TOFAIRWAY FDOR FRIDAY NIGHT HITS.I’M JULIA MORRIS.THANKS FOR JOINING US.IT’S HARD TO BELIEVE THAT IT’STHE FINAL WEEK OF THE HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL REGULAR SEASONWITH PLAYOFFS LOOMING.THERE PSSURE IS ON AS TEAMSPREPARE FOR THE POSTSEASON ANDNO BETTER WAY TO GET READY FORMEANINULGF GAMES THAN TO PLAYMEANINGFUL FOOTBALL IN OCTOBER AFEW TEAMS COMPETINGOR F REGNIOTITLES TONIGHT, INCLUDINGABBEVILLE AND CHRIST CHURCH OURGAME.WEEK LAST REGULAR SEASON GAMETHAT YOU CAN’T YOU CAN’T DRAW ITUP ANYTHING.YOU PLAYING FOR REGNIO TIME LALTHE WORKOUTS ON ENDURANCE ALLGAMES.WE’VE HAD NOBODY OUT EFFORTS US.THEY LOST A GAME AND ALMOST TWOYEARS.WE HAD LOST THE GAME HERE ITALMOST TO YOURSELF.SO GREAT TONIGHT.PLAYERS FIRED UP THE PANTHERDEFENDING TWO-A STATE CHAMPIONSHAVE NOT ALLOWED AN OPPONENT TOSCORE IN REGION PLAYHI TS YEARAND IN THE FIRST QUARTERABBEVILLE TAKES AN EARLY LEADJAMARION BURTON PUNCHING IT INPANTHERS UP SEVEN.NOTHING SECOND QUARTER CHRTISCHURCH EVENS IT UP WOODS WYNDHAMTHREADS THE NEEDLE TO BJ ADKINSFOR A TOUCHDOWN.THAT’S THE FIRST POINT SCOREDAGAINST THE PANTHERS SINCESEPTEMBER, BUT ABBEVILLERESPONDS BEFORE HALF THEYRAEFDOR KEEPS HE SCORESABBEVILLE RETAKES TO LEAD IN THEPANTHERS OFFENSE WOULD ROLL INTHE SECOND HALF WHILE THEDEFENSE HOLDS ETH SCORELESSAFTER THE BAKRE ABBEVILLE WINS,ITS 29TH REGION TITLE ANDPROGRAM HISTORY.THE PANTHERS BEAT THE CAVALIERS31-7.IT MEANS A LOT, YOU KNOW, WEHONOR THESE THINGS IN ABBEVILLEAND HERE CHRIST CHURCH A LOT OFCREDIT.THEY HAD A HECKF O A FOOTBALLTEAM AND ON WELL THE HARD-FOUGHTVICTORY REALLY WAS.BLACKSBURG NEXT FRIDAY IN THEFIRST ROUND OF THE 2A PLAYOFFSSPARTANBURG IS UNDEFEATED INREGION PLAY THIS YEAR BUT ATOUGH TESTOR F THE VIKINGSFRIDAY WHIT DORMAN COMING TOTOWN EVEN THOUGH THE CAVALIERSHAVE HAD SOME UPSND A DOWNS THISSEASON.THEY ENTERED THIS WEEK WITHMOMENTUM FOLLOWING A BIG WINEROV WADE HAMPTON LAST WEEKSPARTANBURG COMING OUT STRONG INTHIS ONE THOUGH.WE PICK IT UP IN THE SECONDQUARTER SPARTANBURG QUARTERBACKRAHEEM JETERN O THE KEEPER.HE’S IN VIKINGS TAKING EARLYLEAD SECOND QUARTER DORMANANSWERING WILL BLACK RUNS IT INFOR A SEVEN-YARD TOUCHDOWN.TOUCHDOWN.I’VE ALL GAME SEVEN.LEADERS TAKE THE LEAD LATER INTHE SECOND WHEN DEMARYIUS FOSTERTAKES A 33 YARDS TO THE HOUSE,BUT SPARTANBURG GETTING IT DONELATE TO WIN THE VIKINGS BEATDORM IN 28 TO 24 DANIEL LOOKINGAT CAP OFF AN UNDEFEATED REGULARSEASON THE 8-0 LIONS ON THE ROADAT BHP FIRST QUARTER MICE ANDKELLY SCORES.DANIEL’S FIRST TOUCHDOWN A25-YARD RUN AND CHECK OUT KELLYBREAKING SOME TACKLES GANNING ITDONE LIONS HAVE THE EARLY LDEASECOND QUARTER TRENT PIERMANNAMED TO FINALIST FOR THE, SOUTHCAROLINA.THEIR FOOTBALL AWARD THIS WEEK.HE THROWS A 45 YARD TOUCHDOWNPASS TO PUT DANIELP U 14-NOTHINGLIONS KEEP BUILDING ON THEIRLEAD CHRIS EDGE SCORING ANOTHERDANIEL TOUCHDOWN HERE DANIELFINISHING THE REGARUL SEASON.UNDEFEATED LIONS WIN 35-7 TO THESKY FOR A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPGAME SKY 4 OVER HILLCREST WHERETHE RAMS ARE FACGIN TL HANNA IHNTHE FIRST HILLCREST HAS THE BALLON THE 40 YARD LINE.CHECK OUTHE T PASH JUDY BENNETTAVERY MCFADDEN MCFADDEN TURNINGON THE IS GONE RAMS TOUCHDOWNHILLCREST WITH THE EARLY LEADAND TNHE RAM SPECIAL TEAMS.ALSO MAKING A BIG PLAY IN THISGAME.CHECK OUT THIS PLAY ON THEKICKOFF WALT SMITH CATCHES ITFOR TL HANNAH, BUT HE STRIPPEDON THE RETURN HILLCREST COMES UPWITH IT AND THE RSAM CAPITALIZEDAFTER THAT.TURNOVER BENNETT FIRING ANOTHERTOUCHDOWN PASS THAT TIME TOHUNTER WAS NEW SKI HILLCRESTWINS THE REGION CHAMPIONSPHIWITH A 44 2TO1 VICTORY.LOOK AT SOME OTHER SCORES DIXIEWINNING A CLOSE ONE OVERWHITMIRE 96 WINNING BIG OVERWEST OAK 58-6 BLUE RIDGEBEEPERIA 38 TO 35 WEST SIDEWINNING.OVER PICKENS 48 TO 7.JAIL, MAN W,INLESS AND REGIONPLAY THIS YEAR THE TRYING TO ENDTHE REGULAR SEASONN O A HIGHNOTE, BUT MAULDIN CRUISING EARLYSECOND QUARTER MAVS QUARTERBACK.EMERY WATSON FLASHING HIS SPEEDDOWN THE SIDELINE AND INTO THEEND ZONE MALDEN’S UP 34-7 MANNOT GIVING UP THOUGH.THIS ONE OF THE BEST PLAYS OFTHE GAME.CHECK IT OUT, MICHAEL.MCCLELLAN SCRAMBLES KEEPS THEPLAY ALIVE AND HITS JORDAN MEGANFOR A SCORE PATRIOTS CUT.THE MAVERICKS LEAD TO 20, BUTMALDEN’S DEFENSE TOO MUCH FORTHE PATRIOTS IN THE SECOND HALF.THE MAPS OFFENSE KEEPS ROLLINGMAENLD WINS 55 TO 28.RENT IS WON TWO OF ITS LASTTHREE THE HURRICANES WRAPPING UPTHE REGULAR SEASON AT PENDLETONIN THE THIRD QUARTER ENDS UP 35.NOTHING IN THE HURRICANES ADD TOIT HERE MALACHI HILL 65 YARDRUN, HOW ABOUT THAT RINGS UP42-NOTHING HENDERSON TRYING TOGET SOMETHING GOING IN THISGAME, BUT A BIG PLAY BY REN’SDEFENSE HERE, NICK MORGAN PICKSOFF THE PASS REN WOULDN'’ SCOREAFTER THE TURNOVER, BUT THEHURRICANES OFFENSE STILL PUTTINGON A SHOW REN DOMINATES WINNING49-NOTHING CRESCTEN WINNING BIGOVER LIBERTY PALMETTO EARNING A43-NOTHING WIN ORVE CAROLINA.LAUREN’S BEAT GREER 49 TO 35 ANDGAFFNEY DEFEANGTI FORT MILL 48TO 14.GREENVILLE LOST A CLOSE GAME TOGREENWOOD LTAS FRIDAY WITH AREGION TLEIT ON THE LINE THE REDRAIDERS LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACKTHIS WEEK ON THEIR HOME FIELD.GREENVILLE CRUISING AGAINST EASTSIDE PICKING UP IN THE THIRDQUARTER PROMETHEUS FRANKLIN HITSELIJAH KELLY.THAT’S A 35 YARD TOUCHDOWN PASSIN GREENVILLE’S A BIG 471- STILLIN THE THIRD FRANKLIN ROLLS OUTANDIT HS JOSH’SAP S THE CLEMSONCOMMIT OFF ACROSS THE MIDDLETHERE AND SAT JUST WILL NOT GODOWN.HOW ABOUT THAT?HE POWERS HIS WAY INSIDE THEFIVE AND FRANKLIN TAKES IT FROMTHERE TAKING HIMSELF FOR ANOTHERGREENVILLE TOUCHDOWN GREENVILLEBOUNCING BACK FROM LAST WEEK’SLOSS IN A BIG WAY RED RAIDERSWIN 55 TO 7.WE’RE TAKING A QUICK BREAK, BUTWHEN WE RETURN ANOERTH REGIONTITLE UP FOR GRABS INPOWDERSVILLE TO GET YOU SET FORTHAT.IT’S MIKED UP WITH SOUTH SIDEHEAD COACH ROY RAVENEL.LET’S GET A FELLAS.LET’S GET IT BABY 35, RIGHT?THAT’S WHAT I GET IT FROM.I MEAN YOU WON’T GIVE ME FOR THE45 I GET IFORT 45 PONTOON.GET READY.I KNOW I KNOW HOW IT IS TO GETYELLED AT THAT’S WHY TYHE LIKETO COME SPEAK.ALL RIGHT,UST J A LITTLE BITMORE.SO IF HE WANTS TO COME OUTSIDEYOU ALREADY ESTABLISHED OUTSIDE.KEEP GOING.SO NOW HE PULLS YOU DOWN EVENMORE GOOD ENOUGH TO BE EVERYLAST THE OFFICE ALIGNMENT.