8 new stars make up the Mississippi Sports HOF 2022 Class

8 standouts from around the Magnolia State are in the 2022 Class of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Eric Moulds-Mississippi State WR Maggie Bowen-Swimmer Auburn/Jackson Prep Kermit Davis Sr-Mississippi State and HS basketball coach David Delluci-Ole Miss baseball player Jim Gallagher Jr-Pro Golfer Barry Lyons-Delta St and Pro baseball player Bob Tyler-Mississippi State football and high school coach Willis Wright-High School football coach