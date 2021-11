'Bigg Boss 15': Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra indulge in a fight

The 'Bigg Boss 15' house is full of romance and fights going on together.

In the recent episode Karan Kundrra made some allegations against Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

#salmankhan #BiggBoss15 #boss15update #karankundra #tejaswiprakash #PratikSehajpal