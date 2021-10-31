Rolling Loud NYC Recap: 50 Cent, J.Cole, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow & More| Billboard News

Rolling Loud ticket-holders were treated to a healthy load of performances by Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg and more, but the highlights of Day 1 went to three artists who were looking to make a statement.

The second day of Rolling Loud NYC 2021 on Oct.

29 was a competition between two of hip-hop's most popular rappers, Dreamville captain J.

Cole and hip-hop rock star Playboi Carti.

Day three of Rolling Loud NYC at Queens' Citi Field closed with a booming set back rap superstar Travis Scott.

Here are more highlights from the 2021 festival.