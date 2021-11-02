A clip of Keke Palmer getting excited to see Megan Thee Stallion goes viral on TikTok

A clip of Keke Palmer getting excited to see Megan Thee Stallion went viral on TikTok.A Keke Palmer soundbite was remixed into a song and TikTok can't get enough of it.This isn't the first time Palmer has been the subject of a viral meme — baby, this is Keke Palmer, after all.This time around a snippet of Palmer conducting an interview for Vogue at the 2021 Met Gala has sparked a new trend.TikTokers felt the actress' reaction to meeting Megan Thee Stallion was highly relatable.What is the "I know it ain't the Stallion" trend on TikTok?

.Palmer spotted Megan Thee Stallion at the gala and caught her attention by singing, "Oh-oh-oh, I know it ain't - I know it's ain't Thee Stallion.The audio went viral after TikTok creator @contejasmusic remixed it by adding a jazzy piano number.people use the viral sound to express joy about seeing someone they love.

The snippet has been used in over 324,000 TikTok videos