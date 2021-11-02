ED arrests ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case | Oneindia News
Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after more than 12 hours of questioning at their office in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case.

