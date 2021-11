Government 'welcomes' French de-escalation of fishing row

Environment Secretary George Eustice says he "welcomes" France's de-escalation of their row with the UK over fishing licences.

He explains their agreement "won't change" but is hoping for progress in a future meeting on Thursday despite "other tensions" between the two nations.

Report by Edwardst.

