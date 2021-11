Govt: COP26 disability access failure due to lack of notice

Environment Secretary George Eustice claims the "regrettable" exclusion of an Israeli delegate from COP26 due to a lack of disabled access would have been avoided had the organisers been "given notice".

He says there is disability access at other entrances and that "ironically", because she was high-profile, she went to an entrance which didn't have it.

Report by Edwardst.

