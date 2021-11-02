How can you better your chances?

Some of the hottest toys of 2021 are already in short supply.

Toys Getting Hard to Find

We've all heard the warninbut many shoppers are stiltheir holiday toys.

I thoubut I was like, no I'm a pI'm always late late tappethe year for that.

Accordirob kearney of King Arthurhopefully we get people coan overall toy shortage.

Ilook okay.

It's that therethe hottest toys that kidsyear.

Parade magazine hastoys already hard to findget worse.

They include Tomonster truck, playset, leL.

O.

L.

Surprise movie, mmagic mixes magical mistinsays, if you find one, grathat item that you're lookParade says, toys for growinclude Sony's PS five, thand the new Apple Watch secan you do visit stores whabout alternate items robfind Tonga try Bruder trucit's a great company.

No Lgot like the calico crittea bunch of dress up stuffor do what Ashley Cook doe