Study Finds Teen Screen Time Doubled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A group of international researchers warns that average daily screen time among adolescents has more than doubled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox reports that the group found that screen use rose to 7.7 hours per day.

Estimates from before the pandemic were at just 3.8 hours per day.

The study was published on November 1 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Screen time includes: multiplayer gaming, single-player gaming, texting, social media, video chatting, browsing the internet and watching or streaming entertainment.

The total typical daily screen use that researchers determined excluded teens' school work.

The team found that poorer mental health and greater perceived stress were associated with higher total screen use.

On the other hand, researchers found that more social support and coping behaviors were linked with lower total screen use.

The team suggested that future research needs to monitor screen use trends amongst teens as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention kids between the ages of 8-18 spend an average of 7.5 hours in front of a screen daily.

The CDC recommends kids get a minimum of 60 minutes of physical activity every day.