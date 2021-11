Douglas County health director says COVID cases rising among children, vaccine comes at good time

Douglas County saw a decline in COVID cases in the community, but now Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says infections have been going up among children.

DOUGLAS COUNTY SAW A DECLINE IN COVID CASES IN THE COMMUNITY, BUT NOW DOCTOR HUSE SAYS INFECTIONS HAVE BEEN GOING UP AMONG CHILDREN. AT TODAY'S DOUGLAS COUNTY BOARD MEETING... DOCTOR HUSE SAYS THE GREATEST PROPORTION OF RISING CASES IS HAPPENING AMONG KIDS FIVE TO NINE. SHE SAYS A VACCINE FOR THIS AGE GROUP COULDN'T COME AT A BETTER TIME. "THE GOOD NEWS IS WE HAVE A VACCINE THAT'S COMING, HOPEFULLY IN THE NEXT WEEK OR TWO. SO HOPEFULLY WE WILL BE ABLE TO START ADDRESSING THIS SOON FOR THIS AGE GROUP. BUT, THAT HAS CERTAINLY HAS GROWN WITHIN THAT AGE GROUP."

DR. HUSE SAYS THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS SEEING CLUSTERS WITHIN SCHOOLS AND THEY'RE WORKING WITH DISTRICTS TO HELP LIMIT THE SPREAD. AMONG THEM, BLACK ELK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR TWO WEEKS DUE TO AN OUTBREAK. BUT EVEN WITH A CDC PANEL RECOMMENDING A VACCINE FOR YOUNGER KIDS TODAY... KIDS IN OUR AREA MAY HAVE TO WAIT A FEW DAYS. DOUGLAS COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE STILL WAITING FOR MORE DOSES TO ARRIVE... AND MAY NOT BE READY TO DISTRIBUTE THE SHOTS UNTIL NEXT WEEK. YOU CAN HELP YOUR KIDS AVOID WAITING IN LINE BY CALLING THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT'S INFORMATION LINE. THEY CAN HELP YOU SCHEDULE A TIME TO GET THE DOSE DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR.