Beauty and Wellness Buys to be Thankful For

With all the screen time we've been doing, our eyes often feel dry and irritated, almost like sandpaper.

Our go-to for help with this is Biotrue Hydration Boost .

It's a preservative-free eye drop that provides instant moisture and relief.

Its formulation is inspired by the biology of the eye.

The eye drops are ph-balanced and made with antioxidants and electrolytes, found in natural tears.

Check it out at biotrue.com.

Now to give your lips some love, there's Eos Ultra Care.

The entire collection of ultra-performing, multi-benefit lip formulas protect, correct, soothe, and smooth lips.

The Hero, for severely dry lips, gives you a supercharged swipe of instant moisture as well as 24-hour hydration.

The Fixer is a medicated lip ointment with instant cooling that relieves pain associated with cold sores or fever blisters, which develop a lot during this time of year.

Both products contain shea and cocoa butter, jojoba, and sunflower seed oil.

The collection is available at Walmart and priced at just $3.97 each.

Next up is haircare.

A lot of people don't realize the key to fab hair is moisturizing it properly.

A great fall shampoo and conditioner is Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost.

It's known for its hyaluronic acid that boosts the scalp's hydration level, and it's great for all hair types.

It's available at Walmart too.

Last but not least, the key to feeling your best is a fantastic fragrance like Lancôme's Idôle Aura.

It's a comforting and energizing scent that eludes the essence of rose, jasmine, and salted vanilla.

Find it at lancome-usa.com or Macy's.