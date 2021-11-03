Skip to main content
Dr. Bob Holsworth discusses margin between Youngkin and McAuliffe

Dr. Bob Holsworth discusses margin between Youngkin and McAuliffe
CBS6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said that as more votes come in, the margin between Youngkin and McAuliffe will narrow out.

YOUNG AND CARRYING IT THISEVENING.SO YOU'RE SEEING THTA THATHAPPENING AND THEN FINALLYYOU'RE SEEING THE BLUE AREASN IA NUMBER OF INSTANCES INSEVERAL INSTANCES SUCH ASHENRICO COUNTY AREN'T QUITE ASBLUE AS THEY'VE NORMALLY BEEN.SO AS MORE VOTES COME IN, WEARE GOING TO ESE WE'RE GOING TOSEE THIS NARROW IT'S NOT GOINGTO BE A TWO HUNDRED THOUSANDVOTE MARGIN THAT WE SEE RIGHTNOW BECAUSE RICHMOND HASN'TCOME IN YET.RICHMOND IS GOING TO BE HEAVILYDEMOCRATIC.THERE'S STILL VOTES TO COMEININ FAIRFAX AND PROBABLYARLINGTON AND THEY'RE GNOIG TOBE HEAVILY DEMOCRATIC.SO WE'RE GOING TO SEE SOME KINDOF NARROWING.BUT I DON'T SEE THE PATHWAYRIGHT NOW TO THE NUMBRE OFVOTES THAT TERRY MCAULIFFE ISGOING TO NEED

