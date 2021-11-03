Friends remember Kansas woman found dead at apartment complex — 1 of 3 killed there in 36 hours
Friends remember Kansas woman found dead at apartment complex — 1 of 3 killed there in 36 hours

Kansas City police say a maintenance worker found a man dead in a unit Monday, less than a day before a man and a woman were found in separate units.

“Her being gone, I’m sorry,” one friend said.

“It’s really hard.”