Pressure mounts on Yorkshire cricket club amid racism row

Pressure is mounting on Yorkshire county cricket club's board amid allegations of institutional racism at the club.

The claims were brought to light by the club's former bowler Azeem Rafiq.

An independent investigation found that he was a 'victim of racial harassment and bullying'.

But despite offering an apology, the club did not take any disciplinary action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has apologised for not resolving the issue sooner, and says they will now work quickly on their own investigation.

Report by Avagninag.

