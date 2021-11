FULL SHOW 11/03/2021: Taper time

As the Fed prepares to outline its plans to taper stimulus, Intrepid Capital’s Mark Travis shares his strategy for navigating this phase of the recovery.

Plus, biometrics security company Clear soared nearly 25% when it went public in June.

CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker shares her vision for growth.

And VC legend Bill Tai talks about using NFTs to fight climate change and other big trends in tech.