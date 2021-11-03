Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Green Bay quarterback will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to testing positive for coronavirus.

Jordan Love will start for the Packers.

It will be the 23-year-old's first NFL start.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is missing the game because he's unvaccinated.

The 37-year-old QB was previously quoted as saying he's been "immunized.".

It's unclear exactly what he meant by that, but the fact remains that he's unvaccinated.

By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated, Ian Rapoport, via Twitter.

As of September 23, 93.7% of NFL players have been vaccinated.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the earliest Rodgers will be able to come back is Nov.

