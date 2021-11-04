Salman Khan promotes 'Antim: The Final Truth' with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana
Salman Khan promotes 'Antim: The Final Truth' with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana

Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming film "Antim: The Final Truth".

#salmankhan #antimthefinaltruth