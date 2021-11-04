Salman Khan promotes 'Antim: The Final Truth' with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana

Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming film "Antim: The Final Truth".
#salmankhan #antimthefinaltruth
Superstar Salman Khan is leaving no stones unturned to promote his upcoming film "Antim: The Final Truth".
#salmankhan #antimthefinaltruth
Aayush Sharma in an Exclusive Interview with Ashish Tiwari, Head Of Bollywood Now revealed that he had reservations about Salman..
The trailer of Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer film "Antim: The Final Truth" was launched at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai on..